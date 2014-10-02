BRIEF-Beijing Hualian Hypermarket issues 400 mln yuan super short-term debentures
* Says co issues 2017 the first tranche super short-term debentures worth 400 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.36 percent
PARIS Oct 2 BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said price levels in Europe had improved but not as much as the German carmaker's managers would have liked.
"But that won't impact our forecasts," he told reporters at the Paris auto show. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Says co issues 2017 the first tranche super short-term debentures worth 400 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.36 percent
April 18 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd