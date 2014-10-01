PARIS Oct 1 Daimler said on Wednesday it will introduce 10 new hybrid vehicles by 2017, paving the way for fully electric driving.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said electric cars have so far failed to gain widespread acceptance.

"They are an exciting concept but have a rather slow market adoption rate," Zetsche said on the eve of the Paris auto show. "A plug-in hybrid is the easy-entry version for those who are still a little uncomfortable with electric cars."

The new Mercedes-Benz S500 plug-in hybrid combines a conventional combustion engine with an electric motor, a concept that may prove more popular with customers.

The car is able to travel 33 kilometers using just electric motors, Zetsche said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)