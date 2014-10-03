Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
PARIS Daimler and Renault-Nissan said on Friday they would extend a manufacturing alliance to include engines and gearboxes.
In a joint press release, Daimler and Renault said the partnership would include an agreement for Renault to supply Daimler with a 1.5 litre four cylinder diesel engine for use in its Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Mercedes in turn will supply its 2 litre four cylinder gasoline engine for use by Nissan's premium brand Infiniti.
Nissan has been granted a licence to make Daimler's 9-speed automatic transmission for use in Infiniti vehicles.
"This relationship is in its fifth year. Progress has gone well beyond our initial expectations," Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said at a joint press conference.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.