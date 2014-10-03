(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)
PARIS Oct 3 Daimler and
Renault-Nissan said on Friday they would
extend a manufacturing alliance to include engines and
gearboxes.
In a joint press release, Daimler and Renault said the
partnership would include an agreement for Renault to supply
Daimler with a 1.5 litre four cylinder diesel engine for use in
its Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Mercedes in turn will supply its 2 litre four cylinder
gasoline engine for use by Nissan's premium brand Infiniti.
Nissan has been granted a licence to make Daimler's 9-speed
automatic transmission for use in Infiniti vehicles.
"This relationship is in its fifth year. Progress has gone
well beyond our initial expectations," Renault-Nissan Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn said at a joint press conference.
