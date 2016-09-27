MILAN/DETROIT, Sept 27 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has cancelled his appearance at the Paris auto show, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday without giving any details.

Marchionne, who also serves as CEO and chairman of luxury sportscar brand Ferrari , was meant to meet with journalists on Thursday.

"The media availability with Sergio Marchionne on Sept. 29 at the Paris Motor Show has been cancelled," FCA said in a statement. A spokesperson later added that Marchionne would not be coming to the show at all.

A year ago, Marchionne cancelled his appearance at the Frankfurt auto show after FCA was picked as the target company in labor talks in the United States. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Andrew Hay)