PARIS, Sept 27 Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne believes the European car market's five-year
slump makes it "more likely" there will be co-ordinated plant
closures across the continent, he said at the Paris auto show on
Thursday.
"The crisis makes it more likely, but I express no view as
to whether it's probable," he told a news conference.
Asked how he responded to a call from a Volkswagen
spokesman in July that he should step down as head
of European auto trade group ACEA, he said: "It's unbecoming for
the largest automaker in Europe, I find it shameful, I have zero
tolerance for it."
He added that he would do whatever the board asked him to
do.
"I have no particular interest in continuing my role without
the support of the board," he said.
ACEA's board is due to meet on Friday.
