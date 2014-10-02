BRIEF-Beijing Hualian Hypermarket issues 400 mln yuan super short-term debentures
* Says co issues 2017 the first tranche super short-term debentures worth 400 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.36 percent
PARIS Oct 2 The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, said on Thursday he thought the company did not need a capital increase to fund its investment plan.
Speaking to reporters at the Paris auto show, Marchionne reiterated that the board of the newly-merged company would examine all capital-boosting options, including taking on more debt, a mandatory convertible bond and a possible capital increase, at the end of the month.
"A capital increase is not necessary" to fund the investment plan, Marchionne said.
Marchionne also confirmed the group's full-year guidance, adding that he would only look at the targets after third-quarter results. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
