PARIS Oct 2 The next-generation Jeep Wrangler
may be built from aluminium rather than steel in a move that
would shift its production away from the Toledo plant in the
U.S. state of Ohio, the head of parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA) said on Thursday.
Speaking at the Paris auto show, Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne said FCA was doing a number of engineering
studies, also seeking to downsize the engines of the popular
sport utility vehicle and to boost their capabilities.
"One of the things we are debating is whether this thing
requires going into a material other than steel," Marchionne
told reporters.
"If the solution is aluminum, then unfortunately Toledo is
the wrong place, the wrong set-up to try build the Wrangler
because it requires a complete reconfiguring of the assets that
would be cost prohibitive."
FCA has recently began producing a small Jeep model, the
Renegade, in Italy and plans to also localise production of
Jeeps in Brazil and China next year. However, Marchionne said he
would hold on to his commitment never to move Wrangler
production outside the United States.
Marchionne said one issue facing the company was what else
to do with the Toledo plant that would fulfil its commitment to
the city and to the state, adding there would be "zero impact on
head count and employment levels".
The Toledo plant currently produces both the Wrangler and
the Jeep Cherokee.
Along with the Grand Cherokee, the Wrangler is one of two
best-selling models for the brand that traces its roots to the
iconic World War Two military vehicles.
Marchionne said the company was on track to sell 1 million
Jeeps this year, a 37 percent jump from last year. By 2018, FCA
hopes to boost Jeep sales to 1.9 million vehicles.
