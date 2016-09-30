By Costas Pitas
| LONDON, Sept 30
LONDON, Sept 30 Jaguar Land Rover will
"realign its thinking" on investment after Britain's vote to
leave the EU and if Nissan gets a Brexit compensation deal then
other automakers would need a level playing field, Britain's
biggest carmaker said.
Chief Executive Ralf Speth told Reuters on Friday that there
had been signs that some customers in Europe, Jaguar Land
Rover's biggest market, no longer wanted to buy British cars
after the Brexit vote.
When asked about remarks by the chief executive of Nissan
, who said on Thursday that he would halt new investment
in Britain without a pledge of compensation for tariffs imposed
on UK-built cars in the event of a 'hard Brexit', Speth said:
"We are the only car manufacturer in the UK to do all the
work in terms of research, design, engineering, production
planning in the UK."
"We want to have fair treatment and a level playing field at
the end of the day," Speth told Reuters by telephone from the
Paris auto show.
Speth said the firm, which built one third of Britain's 1.6
million cars last year, would face a double hit in the event of
'hard Brexit' with tariffs on exported cars and imported parts
and technology from within the bloc hurting competitiveness.
He told Reuters that the company's long-term strategy on
investment had not changed but the firm would now have to think
again after Britons backed leaving the European Union on June
23.
However, Speth left open the possibility of new investment
such as an electric battery and car plant in Britain if the
conditions, including pilot testing and support from science,
were right.
"The best thing would be to have something in the UK... If
you are producing batteries there then you will also produce
vehicles there," he said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)