PARIS, Sept 28 Sergio Marchionne, president of
European carmakers' association ACEA, said he had not resigned
that role at a board meeting on Friday after calls by German
automaker Volkswagen for him to go.
Marchionne's repeated calls for co-ordinated production
capacity cuts to help alleviate Europe's car market crisis have
highlighted a division between Europe's money-losing mass market
carmakers, including Fiat, of which Marchionne is chief
executive, and their better-performing German rivals.
A sparring match between Marchionne and Volkswagen
began with remarks Marchionne made in a newspaper
interview about the German carmaker.
Marchionne said after the board meeting at the Paris auto
show: "We're good friends," referring to Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn, as they embraced for a photo.
Marchionne said on Thursday he would be prepared to resign
from ACEA if he lost support of the board. He told Reuters late
on Thursday he was not expecting any "fireworks", however.
Marchionne suggested in a New York Times interview in July
that Volkswagen was undercutting competitors by engaging in a
price war in Europe, where manufacturers are struggling, leading
to a call by Volkswagen for Marchionne to resign from his ACEA
role.