PARIS Oct 2 Maserati expects to sell significantly more than 35,000 vehicles this year and reach its 50,000 sales target in 2015, subject to the availability of a new sport utility vehicle to be launched late next year, the head of the brand said on Thursday.

"For the end of the year we will be significantly beyond 35,000, but not beyond 40,000," Harald Wester told Reuters in an interview.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Paris auto show, Wester said the idea to keep Maserati sales capped at 75,000 - a level it hopes to reach by 2018 - stands, but he "would not be dogmatic about it".

"The core of the message was: Maserati will remain an exclusive brand," he said. "We will not offer a product below the Ghibli, we will not compete on price as other people are doing. Volume is not the most important parameter for the business." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)