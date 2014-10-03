** Mitsubishi Motors is not yet certain it can meet its guidance for the 2014-15 financial year, says Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko.

** "It's too early to say whether weakness in Japan, Russia and Thailand can be compensated by the better-than-expected performance in North America, Middle East and Europe," he says.

** Company currently forecasts raising operating profit to 135 billion yen ($1.23 billion) in the year to end-March from 123.4 billion yen the previous financial year.

** Mitsubishi announced in September it will produce a new pickup for Fiat Chrysler in a deal that will boost the Italian carmaker's commercial vehicle sales and raise output at the Japanese company's plant in Thailand.

** Expected to supply Fiat with 150,000-170,000 trucks over six years.

** Company has no plans to pursue any equity alliances, prefers project-based business partnerships like the one with Fiat which is seen as beneficial for both parties, Masuko adds.

