** Mitsubishi Motors is not yet certain it can meet
its guidance for the 2014-15 financial year, says Chief
Executive Officer Osamu Masuko.
** "It's too early to say whether weakness in Japan, Russia
and Thailand can be compensated by the better-than-expected
performance in North America, Middle East and Europe," he says.
** Company currently forecasts raising operating profit to
135 billion yen ($1.23 billion) in the year to end-March from
123.4 billion yen the previous financial year.
** Mitsubishi announced in September it will produce a new
pickup for Fiat Chrysler in a deal that will boost the
Italian carmaker's commercial vehicle sales and raise output at
the Japanese company's plant in Thailand.
** Expected to supply Fiat with 150,000-170,000 trucks over
six years.
** Company has no plans to pursue any equity alliances,
prefers project-based business partnerships like the one with
Fiat which is seen as beneficial for both parties, Masuko adds.
(1 US dollar = 109.6200 Japanese yen)
(RM:agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)