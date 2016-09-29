PARIS, Sept 29 Nissan wants a UK deal
offering compensation for any eventual trade costs resulting
from Britain's exit from the European Union before committing to
more investment in its Sunderland plant, Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn said on Thursday.
The carmaker is due to make a decision early next year on
where to build the next Qashqai SUV - long before the terms of
Brexit are likely to be known.
"If I need to make an investment in the next few months and
I can't wait until the end of Brexit, then I have to make a deal
with the UK government," Ghosn told reporters at the Paris auto
show.
"If there are tax barriers being established on cars, you
have to have a commitment for carmakers who export to Europe
that there is some kind of compensation," he said.
