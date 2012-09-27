PARIS, Sept 27 General Motors' Opel unit
expects to sell over 1 million vehicles this year, ahead of a
tougher market in 2013, Opel's sales chief Alfred Rieck told
Reuters on Thursday.
"We will surpass the 1 million mark in vehicle sales this
year," Rieck said on the sidelines of the Paris Auto Show.
However, like other carmakers, Opel sees the outlook
darkening ahead, as consumers steer clear of showrooms in the
face of stuttering economies and government austerity
programmes.
"I am not being a pessimist when I say that we are not
expecting any tailwinds from the market next year," Rieck said.
Rieck said he could not say what Opel's market share would
be because he could not predict competitors' pricing action.
"I can tell you though that we will not be chasing the
market by buying sales through the increased use of incentives,"
he said.
"I want to focus on the long term value for the customer, so
they don't pay twice for the car through low residual values and
resale prices that are the direct result from buying market
share," he added.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, writing by Jonathan Gould)