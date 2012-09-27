A worker prepares the area at the Renault exhibition area on the eve of the press days at the upcoming Paris Car Show, in Paris September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS As executives bemoan the worsening outlook for the European car market, they hope the no-frills small cars on display at the Paris auto show will lure customers in austerity-hit markets and premium limousines will attract buyers in China.

Even the carmakers that had until recently been thriving, poaching market share from ailing competitors, are now feeling the pinch as tight budgets, high unemployment and fears about the future keep customers away from showrooms.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told reporters in Paris on the eve of the show that 2013 would be "a very challenging year, especially in Europe."

"The greatest challenges will surely be the markets in southern Europe," he said.

Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, had warned earlier in the week that business conditions had become "significantly more difficult."

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) on Wednesday said it was deferring its sales and market share target by at least a year due to the dismal outlook that is now starting to worry the stronger carmakers as well as the weak.

Japan's Toyota sounded an equally cautious note: "My personal opinion is, at least for the next 2 to 3 years, I don't believe that we will have a strong recovery," Toyota Motor Europe's CEO Didier Leroy said on Wednesday.

French carmakers PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and Renault (RENA.PA) joined the chorus of mass market automakers issuing grim warnings on the prolonged European market slump and its consequences.

Renault slashed its market forecasts and said its full-year vehicle sales goal was under pressure, while Peugeot, which in July announced a factory closure and 8,000 job cuts, predicted rivals would soon have to follow suit.

Mass-market automakers squeezed by low-cost brands on the one hand and premiums on the other are hoping their own forays both up-market and down-market will pay off.

Renault's Romanian affiliate, Dacia, is showing all-new versions of the Logan and Sandero models that have been an unexpected hit in Europe, as its core brand struggles.

CHINA CONCERNS

Prospects for China's auto market - the world's largest - will be in focus at the show, which opens to the public on Saturday. After boosting the earnings of premium carmakers such as Daimler, Audi and BMW, Chinese demand is beginning to slow.

But carmakers facing slumping markets in Europe have little choice but to pin their hopes on growth further afield - even if the break-neck pace they have enjoyed in recent years has eased.

Volkswagen's Winterkorn said on Wednesday that the company's goal was "to take advantage from our global presence. Markets such as Russia, China, India, the U.S. or South America are all growing markets."

Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler said on Thursday there was a possibility the European market could stagnate for the next one to two years.

Daimler AG warned on September 20 that slowing demand in Europe and China would hit profit at its flagship Mercedes-Benz division this year.

(Additional Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Yoko Kubota; Writing by Helen Massy-Beresford; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Hans-Juergen Peters)