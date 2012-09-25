* Paris auto show opens to media Thursday, public Saturday
* Carmakers facing market slump, price competition in Europe
* Recovery may materialise in 2015
By Jennifer Clark
Sept 25 Europe's automakers will seek to dazzle
at the Paris auto show starting on Thursday, revealing over 100
new models ranging from Opel's new cheap and cheerful
Adam micro-mini to the McLaren P1 supercar, expected to cost
more than $240,000.
But no amount of shiny chrome can distract carmakers from
the deep-rooted challenges facing them in the European market,
the world's most competitive and its worst-performing.
Painful, unpopular decisions are now the order of the day.
Even the German manufacturers - which had looked crisis-proof -
are no longer immune.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, which had
been doing well, stealing market share from its struggling
competitors, warned on Tuesday that business conditions had
become "significantly more difficult".
The U.S. car market crisis in 2008 was sharp and dramatic.
Europe's slump is shaping up to be a long distance marathon with
the finish line a hoped-for 2015 recovery. But if that turns out
to be a mirage, the industry faces a bleak future indeed.
"Volume manufacturers need a market recovery - the measures
they've put in place like cost cutting and staff reductions
won't be enough to return to an acceptable profitability if the
market doesn't bounce back," said Stefano Aversa, co-president
at consultancy AlixPartners.
In a situation like this, the smart car executive will be
the one who succeeds in calling the bottom of the market and
ramps up new model launches before consumers return to showrooms
in 2014 or 2015.
Unless, of course, they don't.
FIGHTING BACK
The Paris show will demonstrate the strategies different
carmakers have adopted to deal with the crisis. One will be less
of a buzz around full-electric small cars than in previous
years, since the initial costs have proved prohibitive to
cost-conscious consumers.
Green crossovers should attract attention, however, as
carmakers hope to lure environment-conscious families.
Low-cost, no frills models like Opel's Adam and the new
Sandero, made by Renault's Romanian affiliate Dacia
should prove popular.
Since the Geneva Auto Show in March, the crisis has also
spread to the premium segment, as growth in China slows.
Last week Daimler warned profits at its flagship
Mercedes-Benz car division this year would fall. As recently as
late July, it had reassured investors it expected operating
profit to be flat at 9 billion euros.
"We are gearing up for a challenging environment," Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters the day before it
emerged Daimler planned to cut over one billion euros in costs.
A RISKY STRATEGY
Volume carmakers are the real victims, however, having seen
their market share fall from 85 percent 15 years ago in Europe
to 65 percent this year, losing out to premium and low-cost
players, figures from AlixPartners show.
Sergio Marchionne, Fiat chief executive and
president of industry lobby group ACEA has called for a
Europe-wide agreement on plant closures. But with carmakers each
going their own way, his strategy looks dead in the water.
Still, a meeting of ACEA members in Paris during the show
will be closely watched for any new developments.
For mass-market manufacturers Peugeot, Opel, Fiat
and Ford, whose cash-burning surplus plant
capacity has swollen in step with the market's decline, hanging
on for a recovery seems to be the strategy - and a risky one.
General Motors Opel unit has amassed $700 million in
losses in the first half of this year, prompting analysts to
call for its disposal. GM, which is part-owned by U.S.
taxpayers, has poured a total of $16 billion into the brand over
the past dozen years with little to show for it.
Morgan Stanley forecast earlier this month that Opel could
burn a further $12.3 billion of cash over the next ten years. GM
says it believes it can turn the unit around, with 23 new
vehicles to be introduced by 2016.
Peugeot is losing money by the month, and is projecting
"further cash absorption" in 2012 and 2013, "as the potential
for cash burn in 2014 remains high," said Fitch in a report that
cut Peugeot's rating to BB- (a notch below Fiat's) last week.
The closure of its Aulnay assembly plant near Paris and sale
of its Gefco logistics business won't be enough to counter
slumping sales.
Ford, which promised decisive action in July, continues to
weigh its European options. It said this summer it expected to
lose more than $1 billion in Europe this year.
Fiat's Marchionne has been forced to revise his
manufacturing strategy in Italy, saying over the weekend the
company had put all investment on hold pending a recovery as it
shifts its production from domestic to export.
The company will work with the Italian government on finding
a competitive way to export to the U.S. market, where its
Chrysler unit is booming. That may take some time.
Any near-term rebound will be slow - if it happens at all -
and more than offset by tougher competition.
And if no recovery materialises, the consequence could be a
new round of auto industry consolidation in Europe.