By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS Oct 2 PSA Peugeot Citroen is talking to potential clients for an anticipated surplus of engines as BMW and Ford stop using motors jointly developed with the French carmaker, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Paris-based Peugeot is contact with at least three possible customers for 1.6-litre gasoline engines manufactured for BMW and larger diesels built for Ford in Tremery, eastern France, powertrain chief Christian Chapelle told Reuters.

BMW and Ford both pulled the plug on engine deals with Peugeot after it entered a short-lived alliance with General Motors in 2012. Peugeot and Ford still share some smaller diesels.

BMW is steadily introducing its own gasoline engines to replace those developed with Peugeot and produced in Douvrin, northern France, while Ford is dropping Peugeot diesels of 2-litres and above.

"PSA still has the right to sell these engines and there are plenty of people who are interested," Chapelle said in an interview at the Paris car show, declining to elaborate.