(Adds details, executive comment, background)
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS Oct 2 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
talking to potential customers for an anticipated surplus of
engines as BMW and Ford stop using motors
jointly developed with the French carmaker, a senior executive
said on Thursday.
Paris-based Peugeot is contact with at least three possible
clients for 1.6-litre gasoline engines manufactured for BMW and
larger diesels built for Ford in Tremery, eastern France,
powertrain chief Christian Chapelle told Reuters.
BMW and Ford both pulled the plug on engine deals with
Peugeot after it entered a short-lived alliance with General
Motors in 2012. Peugeot and Ford still share some smaller
diesels.
BMW is steadily introducing its own small gasoline engines
to Mini and 1-Series models, replacing those developed with
Peugeot and produced in Douvrin, northern France, while Ford is
dropping Peugeot diesels of two-litres and above.
"PSA still has the right to sell these engines and there are
plenty of people who are interested," Chapelle said in an
interview at the Paris car show, declining to elaborate.
Under new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, Peugeot is
recovering from a European car sales slump that saw it lose more
than 7.3 billion euros ($9.3 billion) over two years and receive
successive French government-backed bailouts.
The end of its deal with BMW and reduced cooperation with
Ford have raised questions over Peugeot's ability to fund solo
development of new engines to replace its current lineup in
compliance with ever-tightening emissions standards.
Renewed development and manufacturing of future diesels with
Ford have not been ruled out, Chapelle also said on Thursday.
GM in December sold the 7 percent Peugeot stake it had
purchased the previous year, as the two carmakers effectively
ended an alliance plan and scaled down cooperation.
(1 US dollar = 0.7886 euro)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Irene Preisinger; editing by
Keiron Henderson)