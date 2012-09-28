PARIS, Sept 28 Renault and affiliate
Nissan unveiled plans to share gearboxes with Mercedes
cars and develop compact engines with its parent Daimler
, expanding their partnership with the German luxury
automaker.
Daimler will develop a new range of fuel-efficient petrol
engines with Renault and license its automatic transmissions to
Nissan and its upscale Infiniti brand, under agreements
announced by the companies on Friday at the Paris auto show.
The joint programmes will save production and development
costs for all three companies, with output expected to run to
more than 3 million of the four-cylinder engines, Renault-Nissan
alliance chief Carlos Ghosn and his Daimler counterpart Dieter
Zetsche told reporters.
Under their 2010 partnership agreement, Renault-Nissan and
Daimler have already joined forces to build small cars such as
the Renault Twingo, Mercedes A-Class and Smart, as well as and
engines - with production at Nissan's Tennessee factory
announced earlier this year.
Mercedes is also sharing its front-wheel-drive car platform
for a new Infiniti model due around 2014.
This year sees the first jointly developed vehicles taking
to the road, including the A-Class with Renault engines and
Mercedes Citan van - built at the French automaker's plant in
Maubeuge alongside its own Kangoo model.
Renault holds a 44 percent stake in alliance partner Nissan,
which in turn owns 15 percent of the French automaker, with
Ghosn heading both companies. Renault-Nissan and Daimler also
hold small stakes in each other's capital, purchased in 2010 to
cement the three-way partnership.