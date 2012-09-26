PARIS, Sept 26 Renault has cut its
full-year French and European market forecasts as conditions
worsen across the region, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The French automaker now expects the French market to shrink
13 percent and European deliveries to fall 7-8 percent, the
spokeswoman said, confirming a note from Credit Suisse.
Renault had previously predicted declines of 11 percent for
the French market and 6-7 percent for Europe.
The automaker now considers some suppliers to be "at risk"
after the market slump gathered pace over the summer, according
to the Credit Suisse note.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)