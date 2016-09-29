By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Sept 29 Toyota decided to drop
diesel engines from its new C-HR compact in the wake of the
Volkswagen emissions scandal and would do the same
for future model renewals, the carmaker's second-ranking global
executive said on Thursday.
The Japanese automaker decided "within the last six to 12
months" not to offer a diesel version of the car, unveiled at
the Paris auto show, because demand for the powertrain
technology is falling sharply, Executive Vice President Didier
Leroy told Reuters in an interview.
If faced with a renewal decision today for other models up
to and including the larger Auris compact, a Toyota staple, "we
would probably do the same thing", Leroy added.
Reuters revealed this month that Renault expects
diesel engines to disappear from most of its European cars after
the French automaker reviewed the costs of meeting tighter
emissions standards following the Volkswagen scandal.
