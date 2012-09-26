* Seeks to boost 2012 Europe sales by 10,000 or more cars
* Plans to up European market share to 5 pct in five years
* Has faced dwindling market share in Europe past four years
* To unveil Auris, Verso, and Lexus LF-CC at Paris auto show
By Yoko Kubota
PARIS, Sept 26 Toyota Motor Corp is
cautious about pushing too hard for expansion in Europe where it
is easy to lose money, but still aims to boost sales in the
region by 10,000 or more vehicles in 2012 from 822,000 a year
ago, executives said.
The Japanese automaker plans to expand market share slightly
to 4.5 percent from last year's 4.2 percent and bring that up
to about 5 to 5.5 percent over the next five years, Didier
Leroy, chief executive of Toyota Motor Europe, and Karl
Schlicht, executive vice president, said on Wednesday.
The growth would come after four years of shrinking market
share for Toyota in Europe and as car sales drop in the region.
"We have to run a sensible business, a profitable business.
It's very easy to lose money here in Europe, so we have to be
careful and we want to go step by step," Schlicht told reporters
on the eve of the Paris auto show which begins on Thursday.
Europe is Toyota's fourth-largest market, following North
America, Asia and Japan.
Toyota has the biggest European presence among Japanese
automakers but is still a relatively small player in the market
dominated by seven Western brands including Volkswagen
and Renault. It also faces aggressive
South Korean rivals Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors
Corp.
The Japanese automaker, which has six vehicle assembly
plants in the region including Turkey and Russia and three
engine plants, aims to boost European sales to 1 million
vehicles in 2015, including the Lexus brand cars, Leroy said.
Toyota's sales and market share in Europe peaked in 2007 at
1.3 million vehicles and 5.6 percent share, but that was
followed by an operating loss of 143 billion yen ($1.8
billion)in 2008-09 amid the global financial crisis and a rising
yen.
The strong yen, which soared from around 120 to the dollar
in 1997 to 77 per dollar five years later, makes it expensive
for Japanese firms to export products.
While Toyota locally produces about 67 percent of its cars
sold in Europe including the Yaris compact car and the Auris
hatchback, it still imports much from Japan, including parts and
engines used in the vehicles. For hybrid cars, most parts are
imported from Japan, executives said.
In the future, Toyota wants to boost the local production
rate to 75 percent for vehicles it sells in Europe, Leroy said.
Toyota's European business has been profitable since
2010-11, owing to its financial services business. The company
also wants to bring its struggling manufacturing operations in
Europe back to profitability this financial year, which ends in
March 2013, he said.
Toyota is trying to make maximum use of its plants in
Europe, which have the capacity to produce 600,000 vehicles a
year. It is investing $350 million to build in Britain the new
Auris, which will be unveiled at the Paris auto show on
Thursday, and to build the Corolla sedan in Turkey.
Toyota will also present the Corolla Verso hatchback at the
auto show, while Lexus is unveiling a concept car, LF-CC, a
hybrid coupe with a spindle-shaped grille, which it wants to
turn into an iconic look for the brand.