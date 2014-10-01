PARIS Oct 1 Toyota Motor Corp expects to sell "slightly more" than 865,000 vehicles in Europe this year, up from 847,530 in 2013, the head of its European operations said on Wednesday.

Didier Leroy also said the company's target to sell 1 million vehicles in the region in 2015 still stood, but he would only push for if it could be done sustainably. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)