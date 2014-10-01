(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS Oct 1 Toyota Motor Corp expects
to keep its sales in Russia at last year's levels despite a
market slump there, helped by its focus on more
downturn-resistant higher-end vehicles, a senior official said
on Wednesday.
Russia's car sales may hit their worst year this year since
the financial crisis after Western sanctions over Ukraine hit
its economy and led to people delaying large purchases.
"There is a lot of uncertainty in Russia ... people are more
reluctant to spend money; this is why the entry market is much
more affected than the premium market," European operations head
Didier Leroy told journalists at the Paris auto show.
However, sales of vehicles such as the Camry and Lexus have
helped the Japanese carmaker boost its Russia market share by
around 1 percent this year.
Leroy said that while Russia's car sales in the premium
segment were down 8 percent, the drop was at 25-30 percent for
entry cars, hurting many of Toyota's competitors.
The total Russian car market may fall to under 2.1 million
vehicles next year from around 2.3-2.4 million in 2014, he said.
Leroy said Toyota would sell "slightly more" than 865,000
vehicles in Europe this year, up from 847,530 in 2013. The auto
group counts 56 countries, including Israel, Russia and Turkey,
as part of its European market.
Since 2010, Leroy has spearheaded a restructuring of
Toyota's European business while the automaker faced a safety
crisis in the United States and production halts after the 2011
tsunami in Japan.
The company's target to sell 1 million vehicles in the
region in 2015 still stands, but Leroy said he would only push
for it if it could be done sustainably.
FUEL CELL VEHICLES
He said there was a slight recovery in the western part of
Europe, but the true picture was distorted by subsidies and
growth rates coming from a very low comparison base.
Toyota's operating margin in Europe in the financial year
ended March stood at 2.1 percent and Leroy expects to do better
in the current financial year.
The world's largest carmaker has been gradually growing its
market share in Europe, which it sees at 4.8 percent this year,
buoyed by new models, cost cuts and the popularity of hybrids,
which now make up around 20 percent of its European sales.
The carmaker's next challenge is its push into fuel cell
vehicles, which run on electricity generated from cells that
combine hydrogen with oxygen. Toyota hopes it can popularise the
technology as it did with the Prius, which it launched in 1997
to become the world's top-selling hybrid vehicle.
Toyota plans to start selling its new fuel cell car in Japan
by the end of March, followed by launches in the summer in the
United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Denmark, with initial
sales in the 3-4 digit numbers, said Satoshi Ogiso, managing
officer at Toyota Motor Corp.
Toyota will first target customers such as high-ranking
company executives, government agencies or even film stars who
could act as ambassadors for the technology and help change
perceptions about fuel cells.
Future rollout of the technology elsewhere will be dictated
by the availability of the necessary infrastructure and
government support, Leroy said, adding that fuel cells will
likely remain a niche segment until 2020-25.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Francesca Landini and
Tom Heneghan)