By Ilona Wissenbach
PARIS, Sept 28 Volkswagen AG Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller said on Wednesday he is hopeful the
German automaker can reach agreement by the end of the year with
the U.S. government on the size of a fine to settle a criminal
investigation of the company's alleged violations of U.S. clean
air laws.
Mueller, speaking on the sidelines of the Paris auto show,
said he also sees "good progress" toward an agreement with U.S.
regulators that could allow Volkswagen to repair certain 3.0
liter diesel engines that emit more pollutants than U.S. law
allows.
Speculation that the U.S. Justice Department will demand a
multibillion-dollar fine to settle a criminal investigation of
the automaker's use of illegal software to deceive U.S.
environmental regulators sent Volkswagen shares into a tailspin
earlier this week.
Mueller told reporters "we have been in a constructive
dialogue with authorities in Germany, in Europe and the U.S. for
the past 12 months," and said he hopes to know the results of
all the investigations "in the foreseeable future."
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment. Reuters
reported in August that Volkswagen and the U.S. Justice
Department have held preliminary settlement talks about
resolving a criminal probe into the automaker's diesel emissions
scandal, citing two sources briefed on the matter.
The talks have continued in recent weeks but it is not clear
when a settlement will be reached.
Earlier this month, a Volkswagen engineer pleaded guilty to
one count of conspiracy in connection with the diesel emissions
cheating case, and said he will cooperate with the Justice
Department investigation.
VW in June agreed to pay up to $16.5 billion to resolve
civil litigation related to the emissions cheating.
The company agreed to buy back vehicles if they could not be
repaired as required by U.S. and California regulators, and to
fund projects such as expanded electric vehicle charging
networks.
Mueller said he is concerned about the size of potential
additional fines. "The settlement that we have ... reached with
the civil authorities isn't cheap," he said. "We have made
provisions for everything that we believe we will have to face,
including fines, environmental projects, compensation to the
people ... We will have to see if that's enough or not."
Volkswagen has set aside 17.8 billion euros ($20 billion) to
pay for costs related to the global emissions cheating scandal.
The company faces civil litigation and potential fines from
government regulators in the EU and other markets around the
world.
Mueller said on Wednesday the company faces more than a
financial toll. "We gambled away the trust people had in us and
now we have to see how to get it back. That will definitely take
longer than it took to lose it."
Mueller and Volkswagen global brand chief Herbert Diess said
the company is not ready to abandon diesel technology, and could
continue to offer diesel models for the U.S. market.
"At some point there will be a tipping point, where electric
mobility will gain the upper hand. I don't know when this will
be. Maybe 2030 or 2035," Mueller said.
Volkswagen executives are using the Paris auto show to tout
its future electric vehicles, aiming at U.S. electric car maker
Tesla Motors Inc. Mueller, however, objected to the
comparison.
"How many cars do they sell per year? How many? Fifty
thousand per year," he said. "Do you know how many Volkswagen
sells? 10 million! Why do we then talk of competition?"
Tesla has targeted sales for 2016 of 80,000 to 90,000
vehicles.
($1 = 0.8915 euro)
