* Bugatti pushing plans for new supercar -CEO
* Veyron successor may have more powerful engine -CEO
* Lamborghini SUV appears delayed amid VW cost-cut drive
By Andreas Cremer
PARIS, Oct 3 Volkswagen keeps
lavishing money on supercar maker Bugatti, its most exclusive
brand, even as the German group plans painful cuts in its core
auto business.
Bugatti is working "very intensively" on a successor to the
Veyron, a limited production line of 450 models that start at
1.46 million euros ($1.8 million), Chief Executive Wolfgang
Duerheimer said in an interview at the Paris auto show.
"In terms of soundly developed vehicles that are also pieces
of art, you won't find anyone else who can compete with us,"
said Duerheimer, who also heads VW's ultra-luxury Bentley brand.
The opulence at Bugatti, whose 1,200-horsepower models seek
to appeal to the world's richest buyers, contrasts with a
growing push for austerity at VW's passenger-car brand where
management is seeking 5 billion euros of cost cuts by 2017.
"Of course, this can be painful," VW Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn said at the show when asked about the firm's
efficiency drive. "At such a large company, there are always
things to be found" where costs can be lowered, he said.
Bugatti doesn't seem to be on Winterkorn's agenda even as
the Veyron, which previously claimed an industry record for
speed, loses millions of euros per vehicle, Singapore-based
Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said.
The Molsheim, France-based manufacturer enhances parent VW's
technology skills and pushes engineering boundaries although
many people don't associate the marque with the German group.
Earnings at VW and its flagship luxury divisions Audi and
Porsche help to subsidize Bugatti. Neither VW nor Bugatti
comment on development costs.
The "Ettore Bugatti" legend Veyron unveiled in Paris is
named after the brand's founder, limited to just three models
and includes a built-in platinum elephant statue and a platinum
grille.
The Veyron successor's 16-cylinder engine may deliver even
more power than the current model which boasts a top speed of
over 400 kph, Duerheimer said, declining to be more specific.
The Veyron's remaining 20 units may be sold out by about
mid-2015, he added.
Yet, there are signs that VW's stable of ultra-luxury brands
is not immune to the quest for efficiency.
Italian supercar maker Lamborghini, also owned by VW, has
yet to get approval from the German parent for a plan to build
an SUV that was presented two years ago.
Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview on
Friday that the SUV may come to market in 2017 or 2018, slightly
later than previously expected, pending the decision by VW
headquarters.
"The decision should be taken, I cannot say when," the CEO
said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7926 euro)
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Irene Preisinger;
editing by Keith Weir)