PARIS Oct 1 Germany automaker Volkswagen sold more than 7.5 million passenger cars and heavy trucks between January and September, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Wednesday at the Paris auto show.

Europe's largest automaker is "well on the way" to achieving a target of 10 million vehicle sales this year, four years earlier than originally planned, the CEO said at a group event on the eve of the Paris show. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by David Clarke)