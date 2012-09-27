PARIS, Sept 27 Volkswagen said it could come close to matching an all-time record in vehicle sales in the United States this year as it benefits from "strong" deliveries in the final quarter.

"We may get close" to the 569,696 car sales the VW group achieved in the U.S. in 1970, VW Group of America Chief Executive Jonathan Browning told Reuters at the Paris car show on Thursday.

Browning said he was still discussing with group management the possibility of introducing a mid-sized SUV in the United States, although he could not yet confirm that the project would go ahead.

VW expects to continue to grow U.S. vehicle sales in 2013, although at a slower pace than this year, Browning added.

The VW group sold 376,890 vehicles in the first eight months of this year in the U.S., a 32.2 percent rise from a year ago.