By Helen Massy-Beresford
| GENEVA, March 8
GENEVA, March 8 Governments, carmakers and
drivers must push for progress in green vehicle technology to
help the environment, and global economic woes make it even more
important to up the pressure, politician, actor and green car
advocate Arnold Schwarzenegger said.
Carmakers are rushing to get electric cars and hybrids on
the roads in a bid to meet toughening emissions regulations,
whilst relying on government support in the form of charging
infrastructure and consumer incentives to win over drivers.
But factors including "range-anxiety" for electric cars -
the fear of running out of battery far from a charging point -
and high price tags mean in some cases they are not yet selling
in the high numbers manufacturers hoped for.
General Motors is halting production of its Chevrolet
Volt electric plug-in hybrid for five weeks this spring on slack
demand.
"Whenever we have a downturn economically things like new
ideas slow down also - this is natural", Schwarzenegger, who was
governor of California from 2003-2011, told Reuters on the
sidelines of the Geneva Auto Show on Thursday.
"That's why it's very important to go and push and push and
push ... it's all a matter of making an effort and focusing ...
so that you always remind people ... this is still important.
Even though the economy's down we still have to breathe the air,
we still have to drink the water."
Schwarzenegger, former professional bodybuilder and the star
of blockbuster films including the Terminator series, True Lies
and Total Recall, said the car industry had made huge progress
since the introduction of catalytic converters in 1975, which
initially met with strong resistance from manufacturers, but
slashed vehicle emissions.
Manufacturers still need to do more, however. "They are
doing well but they always can do better. I always push for the
ultimate, I always go all-out," he told Reuters.
Austrian-born Schwarzenegger was speaking in the show's
Green Pavilion, where low or zero-emission cars including Nissan
Motors' Leaf and Renault's futuristic Twizy
two-seater city car showed the alternatives available for
environment-conscious drivers.
The good news was that drivers no longer had to make
sacrifices on speed, power or looks when choosing an electric
car or a hybrid, said Schwarzenegger, who cited the Cadillac
Escalade -- a luxury SUV made by U.S. carmaker General Motors
-- as one of his favourites.
Ten years ago, green cars were "very ugly -- I wouldn't want
to sit in (one)," Schwarzenegger had earlier told reporters.
"But now they're very very attractive-looking cars. You have
sports cars, two-doors, four-doors, SUVs - you have all kinds of
vehicles."
Schwarzenegger, who was in Geneva to attend a series of
meetings for the R20 non-profit organisation dedicated to
low-carbon projects he helped to set up, said his dream was a
slow conversion to alternative fuels which would also reduce
dependence on oil, whose high prices hurt drivers' pockets.
That dream would take some time to achieve, he said. "It's
not going to happen from one day to the next, nor are we going
to live without fossil fuels from one day to the next."
And if at the Geneva Auto Show in five or ten years, the
dream becomes a reality, with hydrogen-powered, electric and
hybrid cars filling display stands in the sprawling main halls
and petrol- and diesel-engine cars consigned to the "alternative
fuels" area, will Schwarzenegger be there to witness it?
"I'll be back," he said.