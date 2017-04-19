New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SHANGHAI, April 19 Daimler AG is in talks with local Chinese ride-hailing firms including Didi Chuxing to discuss potential cooperation deals, board member Hubertus Troska said on Wednesday.
"We are talking to the leading players including Didi about how we may develop something," Troska, Daimler's board member with responsibility for Greater China, told journalists gathered at the Shanghai Motor Show.
Separately, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said he sees further potential for expanding production in China by continuing to work with joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
"We see no limiting factors regarding continued expansion with this partner," Zetsche said in response to a question about whether Daimler was exploring further partnerships like rival Audi. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.