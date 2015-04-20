By Hyunjoo Jin
| SEOUL, April 20
SEOUL, April 20 Kia Motors Corp
released its K9 premium sedan in China on Monday, kicking off
its journey upmarket with a model whose sales have been paltry
both in the United States and at home in South Korea.
Kia and sister Hyundai Motor Co are banking on
the world's biggest auto market to boost sales of high-end cars,
which garner fatter profit margins and can raise the profile of
models up and down the brand.
But Kia - China's third-ranked passenger car maker when
paired with Hyundai - is introducing its K9 during a period of
sluggish growth in the local auto market, in an economy heading
for its slowest rate of expansion in a quarter of a century.
Compounding matters, Kia does not produce any premium cars
in its neighbouring country, rendering high-end imports such as
the K9 subject to import duty of over 20 percent.
"A strong preference for German cars in China will make it
even more difficult for Kia to penetrate the premium segment
there," said analyst Chae Hee-guen at Hyundai Securities.
Kia's K9 was designed under the direction of former Audi AG
executive Peter Schreyer, and unveiled in China at the
Shanghai autoshow on Monday. Prices will range from 558,000 yuan
to 698,000 yuan ($89,958 to $112,528).
Kia released the K9 in South Korea in 2012 with a monthly
sales goal of 2,000 cars. It sold only 4,429 for all of 2014, 12
percent less than in 2013, while in the United States - where it
was sold as the K900 - sales reached just 1,330.
Sales may not be high, but entry-level premium models such
as the K9 are "essential" for automakers such as Kia to win over
current customers looking to upgrade, said Shanghai-based James
Chao, Asia-Pacific managing director at IHS Automotive.
"Hyundai-Kia are positioned lower from the brand perspective
than German counterparts like Volkswagen AG... but
higher than local Chinese brands," said Chao. "That makes this
vehicle even more important as an image- or brand-building
strategy."
While the K9 is Kia's first premium sedan for China, sister
Hyundai is already present in the segment. Last year, Hyundai's
high-end car exports to China totalled 1,160 Genesis and just 63
Equus, showed industry data obtained by Reuters.
($1 = 6.2029 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Christopher Cushing)