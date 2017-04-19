New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SHANGHAI, April 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobile NV's premium Maserati brand expects to see sales in China rise as much as 47 percent this year, the firm's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Reid Bigland said China sales of the luxury Italian brand would be 17,000 to 18,000 vehicles, from 12,250 last year. He was talking to reporters at an auto show in Shanghai.
He added the carmaker was forecasting global sales of 55,000 vehicles this year, versus 42,000 in 2016. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.