SHANGHAI, April 18 Germany's Daimler
said a revamped version of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class
sedan would hit showrooms starting in July.
The car, launched at the Shanghai motor show this week, has
a 48-volt power system which allows Mercedes to convert the
alternator into a supplementary electric motor to boost
acceleration and to provide wireless charging for mobile phones,
Daimler said.
Using high-definition maps provided by HERE, the car can
also predict the curves of the road and adjust the vehicle's
speed accordingly.
An AMG tuned version of the S-Class features cylinder
deactivation, which helps save fuel by shutting down parts of
the engine in certain driving conditions like stop-start
traffic, Mercedes said.
