New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SHANGHAI, April 19 Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd aims to sell at least 1.4 million vehicles in China this year, the carmaker's global sales chief Daniele Schillaci told reporters on Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show.
The Japanese carmaker saw vehicle sales rise 8.4 percent last year to 1.35 million units, above its target of 1.3 million. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.