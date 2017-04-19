(Adds analyst, detail, background)
April 19 Automotive exteriors and fuel systems
group Plastic Omnium said on Wednesday it aimed to
double its revenue in China to 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion)
by 2021.
The company, which will be exhibiting at the Auto Shanghai
trade show this month, said it was targeting a market share of
26 percent in bumpers and 16 percent in fuel systems by 2021 in
China, up from 22 percent and 9 percent currently.
"At this rate, Plastic Omnium will grow much faster than
Chinese automotive production, which is set to hit the 30
million vehicle mark in 2021, up from 26 million in 2016," the
company said in a statement.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)
expects the auto market to grow 5 percent in 2017 - a marked
slowdown from 13.7 percent in 2016.
Many industry observers forecast a decision by the Chinese
government to roll back a tax cut on small engine cars will
weigh on growth.
“The growth in this market will slow down simply because
back in 2016 you had lower tax thanks to incentives implemented
by the Chinese government. They did reduce the tax on small
vehicles but this tax is now higher in 2017 and will continue to
grow next year,” said Bryan Garnier analyst Xavier Caroen.
“This market is not a market which will go up by 10 percent
any more, it’s more a market that should be five to six percent
maximum every year,” Caroen added, saying he saw Plastic
Omnium's target as "optimistic".
The company, which generated 8.5 percent of its sales in
China in 2016, said it also planned to double the percentage of
revenue it generates from local Chinese car manufacturers to
reach 30 percent in 2021.
Shares in the company were up 0.8 percent at 1106 GMT.
($1 = 0.9325 euros)
