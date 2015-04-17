By Jake Spring
| BEIJING, April 17
BEIJING, April 17 Two years ago, just one
Chinese SUV ranked among the country's top-10. In the first
three months of this year, that number jumped to eight - a sign
that Chinese automakers may have found their sweet-spot to
battle foreign rivals in the world's biggest car market.
Despite preferential government policies, local carmakers
have failed to really compete with foreign automakers like
Volkswagen AG and General Motors in sedan
sales. Shifting the battleground to the roomier sport utility
vehicle segment may bring more success.
"The domestic SUV market has entered a period of enduring,
rapid growth, the market scope has expanded and more indigenous
brands have gained momentum," a spokeswoman for Shenzhen-based
BYD said in an emailed statement.
"Moreover, BYD, Great Wall, Geely and other indigenous
brands have made enormous progress in technology, quality and
service."
Retail sales of SUVs jumped by more than a third last year
to 3.82 million as Chinese drivers, who are growing wealthier
and are often restricted to a single car purchase in crowded
cities, increasingly opt for larger vehicles.
IHS Automotive predicts SUV sales will increase by more than
a fifth this year, before 2016 growth slips into single digits.
Chongqing Changan Automobile and Great Wall
Motor will launch fresh versions of their
top-selling SUVs at this week's Shanghai autoshow, while others
such as BYD are expected to unveil new models in a rush to ride
the rising popularity of SUVs.
SUV FOCUS
Chinese automakers have been helped by having the right
products for the SUV market at the right price and well in
advance of foreign rivals - just as SUV sales took off. It's the
result of years of focusing resources on developing "good
enough" quality SUVs with attractive exteriors.
"Because local carmakers can't really compete on sedans,
they've really focused in recent years on launching more SUVs,"
said Yale Zhang, managing director of Automotive Foresight in
Shanghai.
Great Wall, for example, launched three new SUVs last year,
helping its SUV business grow by a quarter, while its sedan
sales dropped 57 percent as it pared back production.
Overall in 2014, Chinese brands launched 18 SUV models,
while foreign competitors launched 11, Automotive Foresight data
show.
New entrants to China's top-10 SUVs are built on sedan
frames and are priced cheaply enough to appeal to first-time
buyers in a slowing economy.
Great Wall's Haval H2 starts at 99,800 yuan ($16,087) and
Changan's CS75 at 108,800 yuan. Honda Motor's CR-V,
largely comparable to a Haval H6, starts at 193,800 yuan.
Global brands have dominated car production since China's
economic opening despite strict limitations that require foreign
automakers to form 50:50 joint ventures with local partners in
order to manufacture in China.
Some Chinese automakers have achieved a large enough scale
with indigenous SUV brands and are seen as reliable by domestic
drivers, though that's not enough to command loyalty or premium
pricing, said Tom Doctoroff, Asia-Pacific CEO for ad firm JWT.
Consequently, Doctoroff says, those brands are a long way
from breaking into mature global markets like Europe or the
United States, where leading Chinese SUV brands - which also
include those from BAIC Motor (IPO-BAC.SS), Chery,
JAC Motors and Zotye - remain virtual unknowns.
($1 = 6.2039 Chinese yuan renminbi)
