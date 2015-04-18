By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING, April 18
BEIJING, April 18 Big may be beautiful, but
Toyota Motor Corp's global design chief is betting that
edgy is the way to go for the Japanese automaker's premium Lexus
brand, specifically its signature 'spindle grille' design.
Tokuo Fukuichi, who is also Lexus' global chief, says the
design shock-therapy gives the brand - and conservative Toyota
more broadly - the stand-out face it previously lacked.
While some industry rivals and design experts say the
jagged-edged, trapezoid grille is downright ugly, 63-year-old
Fukuichi stands by the drastic makeover, saying it will give
Lexus a "unique" edge over German rivals BMW, Audi
and Mercedes-Benz particularly in
competitive emerging markets such as China, where buyers will
pay more for a car that stands out from the crowd.
Fukuichi, who was brought back to Toyota from a subsidiary
in 2011 and as he was recovering from cancer, says Toyota for
too long designed cars by committee - often of several dozen
people. "The upshot was styling conservatism which everybody
tolerated, but nobody was passionately in love with. We tried to
please 10 out of 10 people. Now we're trying to please one of 10
people out there with Lexus."
"When CEO Akio Toyoda asked me to come back, he told me he
wanted to make our cars cool. That meant he thought our cars
weren't sexy," Fukuichi added, explaining his introduction back
then of the head-turning grille.
In an interview ahead of next week's Shanghai autoshow,
Fukuichi said Lexus was still not at "a gold medal winning level
on the global stage," versus leading German brands and the likes
of Jaguar, Maserati and Aston Martin.
FLAWED MOVIE STAR
Fukuichi is no stranger to controversy. In the late-1980s,
he caused a storm with Toyota's first-generation Previa
multi-purpose vehicle, which was dubbed the 'egg van' because of
its quirky rounded styling.
"Even polarizing designs, you get used to them after a
while," he says.
The designer's credo is to take a risk to stand out from the
competition - like a movie star playing on what others consider
a flaw in his looks in an industry where the generic drop-dead
fashion model doesn't linger long in the memory.
For Lexus, that flawed look is the spindle grille, which
made its quiet, tentative debut in the Lexus CT in 2010 and was
later incorporated into the redesigned Lexus GS.
It upset more than a few. At a mid-2012 shareholders'
meeting, one angry Toyota shareholder complained the new Lexus
"face" was giving the brand a bad reputation. Even some Lexus
insiders likened the new look to an ugly deep-sea creature.
Others outside joined in the criticism. A former Rolls Royce
designer said the pinched-in-the-middle spindle grille was a
"design no-no" as it created an "uncomfortable" tension in the
lines and shape of the car. A U.S. design professor said the
controversial grille looked like the mouth of the Predator, an
alien sci-fi movie character.
But the radical look had its fans, too. A senior Nissan
Motor Co designer said the company's Infiniti premium
brand quietly dropped plans to adopt a similar spindle grille
profile because Lexus beat them to it.
And the opinion that really counts - at showrooms - appears
positive. Lexus' global sales have grown 42 percent since 2010
to 583,000 vehicles last year.
Fukuichi remains philosophical about his bold design.
"I had nothing to lose except my life. I was ready to quit
any time and retire if it didn't work," he said.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)