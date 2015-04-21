April 21 (Reuters) -

* Japanese carmaker Toyota says needs to boost sales of hybrid cars in China by 2020 to meet the country's stringent fuel economy requirements

* Hiroji Onishi, senior managing officer, says Toyota needs 30 percent of its cars sold in China to be hybrid cars by 2020

* Toyota exec says in talks with chinese partner FAW Group about expanding capacity

* Onishi speaking at auto show in Shanghai Further company coverage: (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu)