DETROIT Jan 14 Jerome Guillen, the vice president for worldwide sales and service at Tesla Motors , and Diarmuid O'Connell, vice president for business development at Tesla, told reporters at the Detroit auto show on Tuesday that:

* The electric carmaker delivered 6,900 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2013, 20 percent more than forecast;

* The automaker does not plan to bring in a partner on its third-generation vehicle because Chief Executive Elon Musk is committed to doing it alone;

* The company does not believe its image was tarnished by the recall;

* The company expects its global sales and service footprint to double in 2014;

* It believes the Tesla story for 2014 will be one of "reckless growth."