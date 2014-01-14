DETROIT Jan 14 U.S. safety regulators on
Tuesday classified as a recall Tesla Motors Inc's move
to provide upgraded wall adaptors and charging software, citing
the risk of fire.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
Tesla is recalling 29,222 Model S electric sedans from model
year 2013 for the fix, according to documents filed online.
Last Friday, the electric car maker said it was providing
customers with the new adaptor and software upgrade to prevent
overheating of its charging systems.
"An overheated adapter, cord, or wall receptacle, increases
the risk of burn injury and/or fire," according to the NHTSA
documents.
Tesla officials, many of whom were appearing at the Detroit
auto show on Tuesday, could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Tesla never used the words "recall" or "fire" in Friday's
announcement.
Last week's announcement by Tesla came after a November
garage fire involving a Model S in Irvine, California, which the
Orange County Fire Authority said may have been caused by a
Tesla charging system or by a connection at the electricity
panel on the wall of the garage.
At the time, Tesla disagreed with the fire officials'
findings, contending that the charging electronics were not
related to the fire. In the Friday news release, Tesla said its
goal was to prevent excessive heating of the adapters used to
charge its cars. A variety of factors ranging from corrosion to
inappropriate wiring of electrical outlets can cause
overheating, the company said.
Separately, three road fires in Model S sedans caused
Tesla's stock to fall sharply in October, and NHTSA is
investigating the two that took place in the United States. Last
November, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said a recall related
to the three road fires was not necessary.