UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
DETROIT Jan 13 Tesla Motors Inc, makers of the Model S electric car, is aiming to make a quarterly profit some time this year for the first time since the company was founded in 2003, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday.
"Now, the tough thing for Tesla is to actually make a profit for the first time," Musk said while accepting an award in Detroit. "That's I think when you start being a real company."
Musk told reporters after his remarks that a quarterly profit was more likely toward the end of 2013, rather than the beginning of the year.
* Investors cherry-pick individual stocks in thriving sector (Adds PIX and GRAPHIC to slug)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen.