By Yoko Kubota
| HIROSHIMA, Japan
HIROSHIMA, Japan Nov 20 Japan's Mazda Motor
Corp has only a tenth of Toyota Motor Corp's
research and development budget, but is betting it can make the
century-old internal combustion engine as fuel efficient as
hybrids like its rival's pioneering Prius.
The gamble on developing gasoline engines, while others move
increasingly towards electric cars, could also show whether a
small automaker can survive independently in a high-stakes
market for mass-produced passenger cars dominated by the likes
of Toyota, General Motors and Volkswagen AG.
"People used to say there's no way a small carmaker could
survive unless they find a partner because it wouldn't be
possible to independently pursue costly technologies like fuel
cells, electric vehicles and hybrids," said Mitsuo Hitomi,
Mazda's top powertrain engineer. "But these may not become
mainstream."
Mazda, valued at $13.5 billion and with its roots as a
1920's machinery toolmaker, has chosen to focus on reducing the
energy loss in combustion engines, with technology that is a
side-show for bigger companies focused on headline-grabbing
electric and hybrid vehicles. The move has already helped
achieve big fuel-efficiency gains in Mazda vehicles.
Gasoline engines now utilise at most around 35 percent of
the fuel's energy, with the rest lost mainly to heat and
friction. Engines also typically operate well below the peak, at
around 20 percent efficiency.
Mazda wants to improve that to 50 percent at peak efficiency
and maintain operation closer to peak levels. A first step would
be with a breakthrough technology called HCCI, or homogenous
charge compression ignition, Hitomi said.
Honda Motor Co, GM and others have also been
working on the technology for years, but it has yet to be
mass-produced.
"ONLY OPTION"
In an HCCI engine, as in fuel-efficient diesel engines, the
mix of air and fuel ignites without a spark plug, but carmakers
have struggled to achieve ignition at low and high engine
speeds. Mazda has solved that with a higher compression ratio,
squeezing the air and fuel mixture further and boosting
temperatures in the combustion chamber, Hitomi said.
One remaining problem, however, is a loud noise similar to
engine knocking caused by overly intense combustion when the
torque, or turning force exerted by the engine, is high.
Hitomi believes Mazda will be able to overcome this and
hopes to have the HCCI engine ready to roll out around 2020,
when strict fuel economy standards will likely be implemented in
Europe.
"This is very hard and we wouldn't think of doing it if we
had the number of people that would let us pursue all kinds of
different technologies," Hitomi said. "We are here because this
is the only option we have."
Hitomi said a car with an HCCI engine could have a fuel
economy similar to gas-electric hybrids. That could mean that a
Mazda3 kitted out with an HCCI engine could run at about 30 km
per litre (71 miles per gallon) under Japanese standards, about
a 50 percent increase from its current gasoline engine, and
roughly on par with a Toyota Prius.
CONFIDENCE BOOSTED
Mazda's annual vehicle sales, at around 1.2 million, are
barely more than a single Toyota model, the world's best-selling
Corolla, and many of its similarly-sized peers enjoy special
advantages - BMW AG is an established luxury brand;
Subaru maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd is under the
wing of Toyota, its biggest shareholder; and Mitsubishi Motors
Corp is backed by the deep-pocketed Mitsubishi group.
Mazda, which made its first passenger car in 1960, lost the
protection of Ford Motor Co five years ago when the U.S.
carmaker, struggling to stay afloat, cut its holding to 13
percent from a more than one-third controlling minority stake it
had held for nearly three decades. That stake has since dwindled
to just 2.1 percent.
At the same time, Mazda was hit by a strong yen that
battered the profitability of its exports. In the four years to
March 2012, the company chalked up combined net losses of nearly
250 billion yen ($2.5 billion).
The company - which loaned part of its Hiroshima
headquarters building to the local prefecture following the
city's atomic bombing in 1945 - hunkered down with a strategy to
boost fuel efficiency in its internal combustion engines,
achieving gains of 15-20 percent since 2011.
Together with a series of other fuel efficient technologies
it calls Skyactiv, a revamped manufacturing process and stylish
new designs that it was able to roll out quickly in its
relatively small product range, Mazda has boosted profit
margins. On each CX-5 sport-utility vehicle loaded with Skyactiv
technologies, Mazda makes $1,500 more than it made on the CX-7,
a sister model without Skyactiv.
But it still needs to work on cutting incentives. In the
United States, Mazda's average incentive level to date this year
is $1,937 as it tries to sell off older models. That's more than
Toyota's $1,681 and Subaru's $908, although it has dropped 6
percent from 2009, according to TrueCar.
Mazda expects sales to rise 8 percent to 1.3 million
vehicles in the year to March and is aiming for 1.7 million
vehicles in another two years. But even that hefty growth would
still leave it at a fraction of the 6 million vehicles that
Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Chrysler and Fiat, once said
were essential for an automaker to make annually to survive.
TOP PERFORMER
For Mazda, the yen's depreciation in the last year has been
a big boost. The company, which exports around 80 percent of the
cars it makes in Japan, booked a net profit for the first time
in five years in the financial year ended in March.
Mazda shares have jumped more than fivefold since hitting a
life low of 85 yen in July 2012, and are currently near 5-year
highs. It's the best performing Japanese auto stock over the
past 12 months, and trades at more than 2.7 times its book value
- the stated worth of its assets - well above the sector median
of 1.6 times, Thomson Reuters data show.
While Mazda is betting heavily on the internal combustion
engine, it's not entirely rejecting hybrid technology. This
month, it will start selling hybrids for the first time,
combining Toyota's hybrid technology with its Skyactiv gasoline
engine in the Mazda3.
Industry experts generally assign high marks to Mazda's
engineering, but some insist it will still need a partner.
Takaki Nakanishi, an auto analyst and CEO of Nakanishi
Research Institute, said Mazda's limited product portfolio of
sedans, small cars and SUVs is risky as it faces tough
competition from many big rivals across all market segments.
"That may have been fine while they were selling cars as a
part of the Ford group, but it's a reckless portfolio now they
are on their own," he said.
For now, recovery seems to have boosted the confidence among
executives to stay independent, and CEO Masamichi Kogai said he
is not thinking of an equity alliance.
"The entire company is united now and confident in our own
technology, our regional production structure and our sales
capability. Now is the time for us to show how much we have
evolved," he told Reuters in September.
($1 = 100.0350 Japanese yen)
