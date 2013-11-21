TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese automaker Fuji Heavy
Industries, maker of Subaru cars, believes the secret
to being big is to stay small.
Subaru's 4-wheel-drive, boxer-engined vehicles are
particularly popular in the United States, and global sales are
up 11 percent from a year ago. The company expects record annual
sales of 807,000 vehicles this financial year.
And Fuji Heavy Chief Executive Officer Yasuyuki Yoshinaga is
targeting to expand annual sales by 25 percent to 1 million
vehicles in the future, but will then hit the brakes.
"It's better if we don't get ourselves stuck in a situation
where costs and volumes matter because bigger companies would
have advantages," Yoshinaga told Reuters on the sidelines of
this week's Tokyo Motor Show.
"We will aim for 1 million vehicles but not beyond that."
Fuji Heavy, the smallest carmaker in Japan, has a global
market share of about 1 percent.
Last month Fuji Heavy announced its sixth production
capacity expansion plan in barely a year. The company has the
best operating profit margin among Japan's seven passenger
carmakers.