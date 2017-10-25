FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota: Committed to hydrogen cars despite potential 'game changer' EV battery
#Technology News
October 25, 2017 / 12:30 AM / in 7 hours

Toyota: Committed to hydrogen cars despite potential 'game changer' EV battery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s (7203.T) solid-state battery technology under development could be a “game changer” for pure electric vehicles, but that does not mean the automaker is moving away from hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles, a company executive said.

Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Didier Leroy presents the company's Concept-i series during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“We believe our solid-state battery technology can be a game changer with the potential to dramatically improve driving range,” Executive Vice President Didier Leroy said at the Tokyo Motor Show, which opened to media on Wednesday.

He noted that Toyota was introducing two new fuel-cell vehicles at the motor show, including the six-seater “Fine-Comfort Ride” concept car, with a cruising range of about 1,000 km (620 miles).

Global automakers are scrambling to develop more battery-electric vehicles as China and other countries tighten emissions regulations to cut down on car pollution.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

