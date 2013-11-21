* Sees total US sales close to 16 mln consensus view
* Fewer customers seen replacing aging vehicles
* Housing, construction recovery to buoy pickup trucks
By Ben Klayman
LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 The United States automotive
industry will move into the slow lane in 2014 as fewer buyers
replace aging vehicles and growth drops to half this year's
rate, the head of Toyota Motor Corp's North American
operations said on Wednesday.
While U.S. industry sales are expected to grow by 1 million
vehicles to 15.5 million this year, Toyota North American Chief
Executive Jim Lentz said he expects the 2014 total to be closer
to 16 million.
"Do I think we're going to grow another million this next
year? I don't think so," Lentz said in an interview at the Los
Angeles Auto Show.
"We're going to see a tapering off of that growth over time
because a lot of that pent-up demand that was out there has been
satisfied."
In addition to new vehicles and lower interest rates, Lentz,
like many industry executives, credited growth this year to the
need for consumers to replace vehicles that are now on average
more than 11 years old, a record.
While his company hasn't finalised its forecast for total
U.S. market sales in 2014, Lentz said the general consensus was
around 16 million, and Toyota's estimate would likely be close
to that total.
Honda Motor Co's U.S. CEO Tetsuo Iwamura said on
Wednesday at the show that his company expects U.S. industry
sales next year to be in the high 15 million range, above this
year's volumes.
Lentz said he expects pent-up demand for vehicles other than
full-size pickup trucks to taper off next year. Pickup truck
demand will remain strong because that is tied to the recovering
housing and construction markets and the average age of those
vehicles remains very high.
"When you look at it segment by segment, with the exception
of pickup truck I think a lot of that pent-up demand has
probably already been satisfied," he said.
AUTOMAKERS DISCIPLINED
Lentz said the growth the U.S. industry sees next year will
be driven by lower unemployment and higher consumer confidence,
and said he was not concerned about a return to profit-sapping
incentive wars.
The executive said most automakers have remained disciplined
about incentives. Most could easily reduce capacity if needed by
simply eliminating overtime shifts at assembly plants, he said,
rather than be forced to offer consumers ever more generous
deals.
Lentz also called reports that Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd's
Subaru brand would stop building Toyota Camry sedans at
its Indiana plant "premature," saying the two sides were still
negotiating.
The contract is expected to end after 2016. Lentz said
Subaru builds 80,000 to 100,000 cars annually for Toyota.
"We're evaluating whether or not we need that capacity at
Subaru or not," he said. "There's still conversations going on
within the company and between the two companies, but I can tell
you a decision has not been made."
A Subaru spokesman confirmed the sides are still in talks.
Lentz also said Toyota realises it needs to become more bold
in its designs for the flagship Camry mid-sized sedan, citing
increased competition in the segment over the last three to five
years driven by Hyundai Motor Co's Sonata.
"We understand we need to get more aggressive in the styling
of that car," he said of the Camry.
Lentz said Toyota would rather spend more to improve the
car's design than offer higher incentives. "The sooner we can
make modifications to the vehicle, the better off we are."
Toyota's last major redesign of the Camry was in 2011. LMC
Automotive said the next major overhaul is not scheduled until
the summer of 2016.
Lentz declined to comment on the timetable for any design
changes.