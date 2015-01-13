Jan 13 Verizon Communications Inc
unveiled an Internet and wireless car service on Tuesday that
lets drivers of older cars get help during a breakdown or find
out about repairs and maintenance that might be needed.
The wireless company said at the Detroit auto show that it
will make its "Verizon Vehicle" service available in the second
quarter of this year. The subscription-based service will work
on models dating back to 1996.
The monthly service charge for Verizon's new product aimed
at modernizing older cars is $15, said Erik Goldman, president
of Verizon Telematics.
The service is intended to help drivers of older cars, who
can opt to receive alerts via text, call, smartphone
notifications or email. Other features allow drivers to diagnose
mechanical problems, talk to car mechanics in real time and
access help in an emergency.
"There's a lot of talk of the value of vehicles being
connected in the market today but unfortunately there is a
number of vehicles, roughly 200 million, that don't have the
availability of those services," Goldman said in an interview.
"Even if you buy a new car today there are great services with
various service providers but you're tied to one manufacturer."
