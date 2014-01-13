DETROIT Jan 13 Michael Horn, the German
executive tasked with reviving Volkswagen AG's
fortunes in the United States, said the recipe for success in
North America is to change the mindset at the company's
headquarters in Germany.
"We need to push more. Not here, but in Wolfsburg," Horn
said, referring to the German city where Volkswagen is based.
"It's about how to translate the American market in
Wolfsburg. They need to listen to the market, the competitive
situation," Horn told journalists at the Detroit Auto show.
Getting headquarters to listen to U.S. demands depends in
part on having a strong network inside the company, Horn said.
"There are formal organisations and there are informal
organisations," said Horn, who has been with the automaker since
September 1990.
Volkswagen is considering introducing a long-wheelbase
version of its Tiguan compact sports utility vehicle because
U.S. customers want three rows of seats rather than only two,
Horn said.
Unlike in Europe, most cars that compete with the VW Passat
sedan in the U.S. market have a rear-view camera fitted as
standard, Horn further said.
Horn said he was open to giving workers at its plant in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, a vote about broader representation of
worker rights by the United Auto Workers union.
"My view is democracy is a very important part of the
American culture, I will accept what the workers eventually will
decide to do," Horn said, declining to elaborate on whether
Volkswagen would seek to offer a non-UAW alternative way to
represent worker interests.