March 27 Workers at Volkswagen AG's
plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will make the decision whether
they want union representation, and the United Auto Workers is
just one option for them, VW's top executive in North America
told CNBC on Wednesday.
Jonathan Browning, head of Volkswagen of America, said in an
interview on the cable television network that the company
expects Chattanooga plant workers to have a strong voice in its
operations.
Early this month, a letter from a top official at IG Metall,
the union that represents VW workers in Germany, to Chattanooga
plant workers urged them to join the UAW.
If the plant's workers decided to join the UAW, they would
be the first workforce of a foreign-owned major auto assembly
plant to do so in recent years.
Browning spoke to CNBC at the New York auto show.
