DETROIT Jan 15 Sweden's Volvo Car Group, set to
start shipping Chinese-produced midsize sedans for sale in the
United States later this year, may add additional export markets
in the Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere, Chief Executive Hakan
Samuelsson said.
Volvo earlier this week announced that the unit of China's
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co plans to export to the United
States the S60L, a long wheelbase version of the S60 sedan Volvo
began producing in the southwestern China city of Chengdu more
than a year ago.
The car will be called Volvo S60 Inscription in the U.S.
market. Samuelsson said the Gothenburg, Sweden-based automaker
plans to sell 1,500 of the cars in the U.S. this year and 5,000
a year eventually .
Asked about using its factories in China to export to
markets other than the United States, Samuelsson said, "there
might be cases similar" to the S60 Inscription in the future.
"We rule out nothing, but it has to be something attractive
for the customer and cost-wise it has to make sense," Samuelsson
told Reuters in an interview earlier this week on the sidelines
of the auto show, which began on Monday.
"We want to grow in Asia-Pacific," he said, noting that
Volvo might possibly export Chinese-made cars to the Southeast
Asia region.
In addition to the S60 Inscription, Samuelsson said Volvo
might also consider exporting a large Chinese-made strategic
sedan based on a newly developed platform, referred to
internally as the S90.
The S90 will be the second vehicle based on that new
architecture, following the redesigned XC90 sport utility
vehicle. Volvo announced late last year that it would produce "a
large premium sedan" at a new plant in the northeastern Chinese
city of Daqing. Volvo began producing the XC Classic, the
previous generation of the redesigned XC90, at Daqing in
September.
"We will build (the S90) for Chinese demand of course, but
we don't rule out export demand for that car" either, Samuelsson
said.
