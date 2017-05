SYDNEY Nov 16 Australian luxury car dealer Autosports Group saw its shares debut at a 10 percent premium to their issue price on Wednesday after raising A$160 million ($121 million) in an initial public offering.

The shares first traded at A$2.65, compared to their A$2.40 issue price, while the broader Australian sharemarket was flat.

($1 = 1.3242 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)